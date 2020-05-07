Sorada: At a number of centres in Ganjam district, migrant workers returning from Surat have been put under quarantine. However, at quite a few places news of bad behaviour of these returnees have come to the fore.

However, the migrant workers put under isolation at the Badabadangi centre here in the block have shown exemplary patience. They are also following all the rules and regulations. Also they are practicing yoga and meditating, thus creating an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Approximately 2,208 returnees from Surat have been accommodated at different quarantine centres under this block. Among them 2040 are men, 96 women and seven children, official sources informed.

The 53 inmates of Badabadangi quarantine facility are regularly practicing ‘pranayam’, early in the morning. They feel that it is the best method to keep the mind under control. They are following lockdown rules in a proper manner and have appealed to inmates of other centres, not to flout the COVID-19 guidelines.

This sort of behaviour is in sharp contrast to another group of migrant workers put under isolation. They had created a ruckus and thrown utensils at officials complaining about the ‘poor’ quality of food. They had also alleged that food was not being served regularly.