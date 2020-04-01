New Delhi: About 167 people of the Tablighi Jamaat who were shifted to the Northern Railways quarantine centre in Delhi, created a ruckus and misbehaved with doctors and medical teams present there, officials said on Wednesday.

The Tablighi Jamaat, which has been in the centre of the storm as more than 50 people have tested positive for the coronavirus following the religious congregation that was held flouting government orders.

Speaking to IANS, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said, “167 people of Tablighi Jamaat from Nizamuddin reached Tughalakabad quarantine centre in five different buses on Tuesday night.”

He said 97 people were accommodated in Diesel Shed Training School Hostel quarantine centre, while 70 were accommodated at RPF barrack quarantine centre.

“But the occupants were unruly since morning and made unreasonable demands for food items,” the spokesperson said, adding, “They misbehaved and abused staff at quarantine centre.”

He said, they also started spitting all over and on persons working or attending to them including doctors.

“They also started roaming around the hostel building,” Kumar added.

The Delhi government Wednesday said that over 2,300 people were evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz.

The Delhi Police has registered a case against several people including Maulana Saad for holding the religious congregation.

The total number of Covid-19 cases went up to 1,637 Wednesday with 38 deaths across the country so far.

IANS