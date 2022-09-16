London: Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren will observe a vigil at her coffin Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall here Saturday as a mark of respect. This move follows their parents’ vigil later Friday, Kensington Palace said.

William, Prince of Wales, will be joined by his younger brother, Prince Harry – the Duke of Sussex, who along with his brother will be in full military uniform at their father, the ‘King’s request’. As a non-working member of the royal family, former British Army soldier Harry has not been in his military outfit for the royal procession for the late monarch earlier this week. The other grandchildren will be in morning coat and dark formal dress with decorations.

According to the palace, Prince William will stand at the head of the coffin and Prince Harry at the foot during the 15-minute vigil.

While William will be flanked by cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, the children of Princess Anne, Harry will be flanked by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the children of Prince Andrew. Lady Louise and Viscount Severn, the children of Prince Edward, will be at the middle of the coffin. They are said to be ‘very keen to pay their respects, just as their parents are doing the evening before’.

King Charles III will be joined by his three siblings – Anne, the Princess Royal, Andrew, the Duke of York, and Edward, the Earl of Wessex – for their vigil at the Lying-in-State Friday evening.

The announcement came as the over eight-km-long public queue lining up around the River Thames to get their turn to file past the coffin reached full capacity, with a pause imposed by officials on any more joining.

The minimum queuing time to get into Westminster Hall was running at 14 hours Friday, with the possibility of a second queue for the main queue being considered as people continued to head towards the starting point around Southwark Park in central London.

Meanwhile, King Charles III travelled to Wales for his first official visit as monarch on the final part of his Operation Spring Tide UK-wide mourning tour. He and the Queen Consort, Camilla, attended a prayer and reflection service for the Queen at the city’s Llandaff Cathedral Friday.

As part of the royal couple’s final visit to the UK’s four nations, they also attended an event at the devolved Welsh government Senedd, or Parliament, in Cardiff Bay and greeted members of the public in the grounds of Cardiff Castle.