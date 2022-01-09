New Year brings new hopes. But with change in years, one also has to bring changes in his/her habits, or the New Year will also be like the years gone by.

That’s why people make resolutions in the New Year. But apart from New Year’s resolution, you should also give up some of your habits. This New Year, make a resolution to quit the habits that can spoil your life in the coming year.

You may feel that you do not have any bad habits, so first of all know your habits, which can ruin your life. Below are a few habits you must give up for a happy and better future.

Health carelessness: Most of the people are careless when it comes to their health. Waking up late, sleeping late, not eating food on time, not exercising, not eating nutritious things etc. can be injurious to health. Change your lifestyle in the New Year and try to lead a healthy life.

Spending lavishly: Often people spend more than they need! There is nothing wrong in spending money on things or things in need, but extravagance can be harmful for future. Get into the habit of saving from the New Year. Savings will be your savior during difficult times.

Anger Issue: It is said that anger is the enemy of man. Anger also makes you an enemy of people. Change your nature. You may be very good-natured, but if you get angry too much, your goodness will also be hidden. So control your anger. Avoid quarreling with people.

Irresponsibility: If you have not understood your responsibilities till now, then understand the responsibility from this New Year. By forgetting irresponsibility, fix some of your responsibility. Whether it is a job profession or college and school children, everyone has responsibilities towards the family, society.