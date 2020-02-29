Mumbai: Julie 2 actress Raai Laxmi impressed everyone with her terrific body transformation for the film. However, the film failed miserably at the box office.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a stunning picture, that has since gone viral on the internet.

Raai Laxmi made her debut at the age of 16 in the Tamil film Karka Kasadara in 2005, after the director RV Udayakumar was impressed with her performance in a short film titled Valmiki. Subsequently, she appeared in a number of Tamil films, including the comedy film Kundakka Mandakka (2005) opposite R Parthiban, Perarasu’s action-masaala flick Dharmapuri (2006) and the romance film Nenjai Thodu (2007).

She made her debut in Malayalam in 2007, starring in Rock & Roll, opposite Mohanlal.

In 2008, she began working in more serious films such as the drama film Velli Thirai, in which she played herself, and the action thriller Dhaam Dhoom, directed by Jeeva. She received positive feedback for her portrayal of a lawyer in the latter. She won her first Filmfare Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.