Mumbai: Actress Raashii Khanna, Friday, shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the making of the song ‘Naina Ra Lobhi’ from 120 Bahadur.

In her latest post on Instagram, she revealed the multiple times she had to wash and completely recreate her look on set to get the perfect take. In her caption, Raashii highlighted the immense effort and attention to detail that went into creating her look for the song. She spoke about the vibrant colors, intricate craft, and cultural authenticity that made the look special for her.

Raashii also expressed her gratitude to the professionals who helped bring the character to life.

Sharing a series of her images, the Madras Café actress wrote, “The colours, the craft, and the cultural details behind this look made it truly special for me. I don’t remember how many times I had to wash my face and rebuild the entire look while shooting this song. The colours were wild, the resets were endless but my hair and makeup team stayed patient and perfect through every take.”

“So grateful to @nickyrajani_ and @zoequiny.hair for holding everything together, and to @theiatekchandaney for designing this character with such authenticity and detail – from the sarees to the jewellery. It truly takes a village, and I am very grateful for mine,” she added.

Sung by Javed Ali and Asees Kaur, ‘Naina Ra Lobhi’ from 120 Bahadur is a soulful romantic number that beautifully conveys love and longing. Starring Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna, the song highlights their tender on-screen chemistry through heartfelt visuals.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, 120 Bahadur narrates the heroic story of the 120 soldiers who valiantly fought at the Rezang La frontier, turning their battle into an enduring symbol of courage and sacrifice. The action thriller also stars Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, and senior officers Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

The film, directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, is set to release November 21.

