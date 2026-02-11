Los Angeles: Oscar-winners Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reprising their roles in the Mummy franchise for its fourth installment, which will release in 2028.

Universal Pictures has dated the movie, directed by Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, for a wide theatrical release May 19, 2028. Radio Silence is a film collective.

Fraser and Weisz, whose involvement was first reported last year, have closed deals to reprise their roles as adventurer Rick O’Connell and Egyptologist Evelyn O’Connell in the movie, reported Variety.

The two actors first collaborated on the 1999 reboot of The Mummy, about a treasure hunter who accidentally awakens a cursed Egyptian priest with supernatural powers.

The movie and its 2001 sequel The Mummy Returns were major box office hits. Weisz did not appear in the third part of the movie in 2008, titled, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are directing the movie from a screenplay by David Coggeshall.