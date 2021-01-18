Chhatrapur: Benefits of construction labourers are allegedly being grabbed by the ineligible in various parts of Ganjam district through forged labour identity cards.

Besides, some genuine labourers are being provided fake identity cards. Many people have allegedly been falling prey to fraudsters in Chhatrapur, Ganjam and Sheragad blocks. It is suspected that a racket or more are involved in such fraudulent activities.

Lakhs of rupees are being swindled from innocent labourers on the assurance of labour identity cards.

Various quarters have demanded a high-level investigation into the frauds.

Reports said some people are running Jan Seva Kendra and Net Zones where they are providing rations cards and labour identity cards.

Those interested to have such facilities have to pay Rs 300 to Rs 400.

People are asked to furnish Aadhar cards, photos and copies of bank accounts.

Against such documents, many people have been provided labour identity cards in various parts.

The fraud came to the fore when some people of Sheragad went to the district labour office at Chhatrapur along with their identity cards to apply for multiple labour benefits being provided by the government. Scores of cards were found fake. The labour department found the seals and signatures forged.

Besides, many people in Ganjam and Chhatarpur blocks have become victims of the fraud.

The affected people said that if action is not taken against the fraudsters, they will be encouraged to trap many people in their clutches.

They demanded that a high-level investigation should be conducted into the fraud and the accused be brought to book.

PNN