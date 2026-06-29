Chennai: Actress and producer Radhika Sarathkumar Monday penned an emotional post on eminent director K Bhagyaraj, with whom she had been friends for over 50 years, even as she called for protocols to be laid with regard to crowd and media management at funerals.

Taking to her social media timelines to pen her thoughts on the demise of the iconic director, Radhika wrote, “Final goodbye to 50 years of a very special friendship, a great creator, an evolved writer, a person who drew wonderful boundaries in Cinema, a man I shared many laughs, wonderful work, who stood by my family always in his quiet, loyal way.”

Final goodbye,to 50 years of a very special friendship ,a great creator,a evolved writer,a person who drew wonderful boundaries in Cinema,a man I shared many laughs,wonderful work, who stood by my family always in his quiet loyal way. A shocking goodbye, for his family, friends,… pic.twitter.com/8GeRJ5sipP — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) June 29, 2026

She went on to say, “A shocking goodbye, for his family, friends, associates and fans. A place where all needed to digress and mourn in silence, turned into a circus, for all who came to pay their respects. Where and when do we change, or rather change to this callousness? The government and industry need to sit and chart protocols and collective management, and give all dignity to the departed soul. #tamilnadufilmproducerscouncil #fefsi #nadigarsangam #presscouncilofindia.”

Radhika’s appeal comes in the wake of those close to the eminent director, actor and screenplay writer having to often plead for privacy and silence to mourn the loss of a dear one.

For the unaware, one of India’s finest screenplay writers and eminent Tamil film director and actor K Bhagyaraj passed away Saturday after suffering a major cardiac arrest. He was 73.

The veteran director and actor, who is considered to one of the legends of the Tamil film industry, is survived by his wife Poornima Bhagayaraj, son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

Sources close to the actor said that Bhagyaraj complained of chest pain after returning from his morning walk and was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

The shocking news of his death has plunged the entire Tamil film industry into gloom.

What has compounded the pain is the fact that director Bhagyaraj’s demise comes just 17 days after the passing away of his mentor K Bharathirajaa, another icon and trendsetter of Tamil cinema.

Several eminent actors, directors, producers and film industry professionals cutting across the country joined scores of fans in expressing their shock and grief over the sudden demise of the veteran director, considered to be a legend of Tamil cinema.