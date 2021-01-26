New Delhi: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft featured for the first time in India’s Republic Day flypast. The Rafale fighter carried out the ‘Brahmastra’ formation alone and was part of the ‘Eklavya’ formation with four other fighter jets. The fighter aircraft conducted ‘Eklavya’ formation by flying at a height of around 300 metres along with two Jagaur and two MIG-29 aircraft. The five jets resembled a V shape with the Rafale fighter aircraft leading the pack.

The 25,000 strong audience was able to see the Rafale again when it culminated the flypast by conducting the ‘Brahmastra’ formation. It traversed at a low altitude for some distance, then pulled up vertically at 90 degrees and conducted rolls before stabilising at a higher altitude.

In a major boost to India’s air power capability, five French-made multi-role Rafale fighter jets were inducted into the IAF September 10 last year. A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army participated Tuesday in the flypast.

Goel siblings who came all the way from Yamunanagar, Haryana to attend the ceremonial event, were ecstatic to see Rafale take to the sky at the celebrations for the first time.

“That ‘Vertical Charlie’ by Rafale fighter jet at the end was a total show-stopper. It was my first time at a Republic Day, and less number of people actually helped me enjoy the event more. I must admit, Rafale’s aerial manoeuvre was just scintillating,” said 24-year-old Mayank Goel, an engineer. His sister Kirti Goel attended the Republic Day parade it for the second time. When asked what was the most amazing experience from the 2021 Republic Day event at Rajpath, she quipped, ‘Rafale’s aerial stunt’.

“I attended the parade in 2015 for the first time, when US President Barack Obama was the chief guest. That time, I had seen the ‘Beast’ and this time I saw the Rafale. So two amazing experiences,” Kirti said.