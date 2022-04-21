Sambalpur: As many as eight students were expelled from the hostel of a residential school Thursday morning for ragging their classmate.

However, the incident had taken place April 17, following which the school authorities formed a disciplinary committee that probed and found the accused hostel inmates to be at fault.

According to a source, a Class X boy student of the private residential school located at Majhipali of Sasan locality in Sambalpur was allegedly stripped naked and beaten up by eight classmates in the hostel.

“A student earlier alleged that he was in his own hostel room when two of his classmates came and took him to another room. Thereafter, his hands and legs were tied. Later, the minor boy was stripped naked and severely beaten up by the eight accused,” an official stated.

The victim boy had narrated his father over phone April 19 about the physical and mental harassment he was subjected to at the school hostel on the intervening day at around 7.30pm.

“Two among the students had physically assaulted the Class X victim boy while six others were present during the incident. All the accused students have been expelled from hostel,” the official added.

The boy student also alleged that he had previously tried to report the incident with the school authorities April 18 and it was not considered by them for reasons not known.

Subsequently, the victim boy’s family brought it to the knowledge of managaing chief of the educational institution.

Meanwhile, the eight students involved in ragging have been ordered to vacate their respective rooms soon and leave the hostel.

Disciplinary committee is also to take action against hostel warden.

PNN