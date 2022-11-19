Keonjhar: A day after 12 students were rusticated from a government-run college in Ganjam on the charges of ragging a girl student, another incident of ragging has allegedly taken place at Odisha School of Mining Engineering in Keonjhar. Some senior students allegedly did ragging with juniors at a hostel of the institute last Friday.

Following a complaint from some students, the school authorities have started an investigation into the allegation. The matter has triggered worries among the guardians. They expressed their displeasure over such an unfortunate incident and are concerned about the future of their wards. It was also alleged that the principal of the school is playing truant most of the time, which has caused mess and indiscipline in the school.

On the other hand, principal Gyana Ray did not term the incident as ragging. “Senior students made some junior students sing songs and dance. After receiving the complaint, an investigation has been ordered. After the probe report is available, stern action will be taken against the students if they are found guilty of ragging. For personal problems, I have to be absent sometimes. However, examinations are being conducted in time,” he said.