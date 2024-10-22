Mumbai: Hindi film actress Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 36th birthday today.

On this special day, as she receives an outpouring of heartfelt wishes from her loved ones, her doting husband Raghav Chadha also took the opportunity to send love to his ‘princess’ with the sweetest message. Raghav took to his Instagram handle and shared series of their romantic photos alongside a heartwarming note. He wrote, “Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your grace —sometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person…As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true. You, Paru, are my most precious gift and I’ll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess!.” In one of the pictures, he is seen planting a sweet kiss on Pari’s cheek.

Other photos from their vacation show the couple beaming with joy as they pose together. Showering birthday love on Parineeti, sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a beautiful beach selfie of the Ishaqzaade actress on her Instagram stories. In the image, Parineeti is sporting a black monokini and trendy sunglasses.

Alongside the happy click, PeeCee wrote, “Happy birthday Tisha. Sending you lots of love on your special day.” The post was accompanied by a red-heart and kiss emoji. Parineeti’s brother Shivang Chopra also shared an adorable birthday wish featuring a photo taken in London.

In the picture, the sibling duo poses for the camera, with the actress resting her hand on her brother’s shoulder. He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday, Dude!.” Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra, who is currently in Delhi, celebrated her second Karwa Chauth with her husband Raghav Chadha.

The couple posted photos from the celebrations on their respective Instagram handles. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot September 24, 2023 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony.