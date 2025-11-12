Mumbai: Television and Hindi film industry actor Raghav Juyal took to his social media account to wish his good friend and director Aryan Khan on his birthday, the 12th of November.

Sharing a video of himself and Aryan seated on a beach bike, driving through the sand. Raghav wrote, “Happy birthday, brother.You are number 1.”

He also added a red heart emoticon and tagged Aryan Khan on social media.Earlier in the day, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan’s sister, took to her social media account to wish her brother well. Taking to her social media stories, Suhana shared an adorable picture of herself with Aryan and wrote, “Happpppy Birthday, love youuu most,” followed by a red heart emoji.

IANS