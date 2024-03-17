Sundargarh: ‘Ragi ladoo’ has been included in the menu of the hostels managed by ST & SC Development (SSD) department in Sundargarh district. From now onwards, each student in the SSD hostels will get one ladoo every day throughout the week.

A special programme was organised Thursday in Sundargarh district to mark the development with the participation of more than 350 students. The objective of introducing ‘ragi ladoo’ is to arrest malnutrition among children and improve their growth. This initiative is supported by the Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

In this launching event, SDC Sundargarh Chairman Binay Toppo, Zilla Parishad President Sushree Kunti Pradhan, Collector Parag Gavali, and Sundargarh DWO Pabitra Mohan Pradhan were present.

The meeting started with Millet anthem and DWO Pradhan welcomed the guests on the dais. Addressing the audience, Collector Parag Gavali informed that the initiative taken up in Sundargarh district is aimed at reducing malnutrition among children. “We are planning to introduce this ‘ragi ladoo’ in Mid-Day Meals and among inmates of special schools. This initiative is going to benefit 46,666 students who are staying in 412 SSD hostels in Sundargarh district.

Zilla Parishad President Sushree Kunti Pradhan hailed the initiatives of the Millet Mission. She mentioned that Odisha Millet Mission has helped many women in the state to make a livelihood out of millets and they are becoming entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, SDC Chairman Toppo said millets are nutritious and have long been a part of tribals’ food plate. “This superfood was once forgotten but now it has been re-acknowledged by the experts. I am sure this initiative taken by the district administration will go a long way in addressing malnutrition issues among children in the district.

Each ‘ragi ladoo’ serving contains 9.34 kcal and is termed to be highly effective in promoting growth and arresting malnutrition among children.

