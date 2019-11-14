New Delhi: India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals before the IPL players’ transfer window expires Thursday.

“Talks are still going on. A decision has to be made before the end of the day and it will be made,” a BCCI official said.

Rahane, who has been trying to get back into India’s limited overs set up, established his T20 credentials as an opener after moving to Royals from Mumbai Indians in 2011.

He has scored two IPL hundreds in 140 games, averaging 32.93 with a strike rate of 121.92. In 2012, he was Royals’ highest run-getter.

The deal could also be a swap between Royals’ Rahane, who has a price tag of Rs four crore, and Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw, whose doping ban ends Friday.

Rahane, who was removed as captain in the middle of the 2019 season with Steve Smith taking over the leadership, did rather well last year, scoring 393 runs in 14 games at 32.75, including an unbeaten 105.

The 31-year-old last played a T20 for India in August 2016 and an ODI in February 2018.

Royals trade Gowtham to KXIP

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals Thursday traded bowling all-rounder K Gowtham to Kings XI Punjab before the IPL players’ transfer window expires Thursday.

Gowtham, who was bought for Rs 6.2 crore at the 2018 auction from his base price of Rs 20 lakh, played 15 games in 2018 and seven in 2019.

It was a dismal last season for Gowtham, who scored 18 runs in seven games besides taking only one wicket. In the 2018 season, the 31-year-old had scored 126 runs in 15 games and picked up 11 wickets.

After trading Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab were looking for a spin option.

They would be hoping the Karnataka all-rounder delivers in the 2020 edition.

