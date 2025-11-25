Bhubaneswar: Viral folk singer Rahgir set the stage ablaze at the Dharitri Youth Conclave 2025 Monday, becoming the highlight of the two-day event held at a city hotel to mark the 52nd anniversary of Dharitri daily.

Rahgir, whose real name is Sunil Kumar Gurjar, captivated the audience with his signature blend of satire, emotion, and social commentary.

His popular tracks, including “Admi Chutiya Hai,” “Bhai Rahagir Yeh Ham Kaun Si Gaadi Pe Chadh Gaye,” “O Meri Premika,” “Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli,” and “Rahagira Yahi Janjaal”, and other songs drew loud cheers, with the crowd singing along and engaging throughout his performance.

Known for weaving everyday struggles and socio-political realities into relatable lyrics, Rahgir’s music resonated strongly with the youth present, turning the musical segment into one of the most memorable moments of the conclave.

“I really didn’t expect much when I came here, but I’m truly mesmerised to see how warmly people received my work.

This is my third visit to Bhubaneswar, and each time I’m inspired by how passionately people contribute in their own ways.

I write and sing about issues that concern us all, and it’s heartening to see so many taking initiatives for the environment.

Being made a part of this movement is an honour for me.

Through my songs, I’m sharing my perspective with those who have been working tirelessly for years.

When people join hands for nature, more will be inspired to protect it,” he said.

Alongside the energetic cultural segment, the conclave also featured discussions on environmental conservation.

Padma Shri awardee and Editor of Down To Earth, Sunita Narain, biologist and conservationist, Purnima Devi Barman, Padma Shri recipient Chami Murmu and other distinguished guests addressed climate challenges and highlighted community-led efforts.