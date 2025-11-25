Bhubaneswar: Arun Krishnamurthy, environmentalist and founder of the Environmental Foundation of India (EFI), moderated a panel discussion on “Climate Change: Finding Solutions.”

The panel featured Kartik Shanker, ecologist and founder-trustee of the Dakshin Foundation; Meet Sijariya, VC–Partnerships & Stakeholders at the Youth Climate Change Network (CYCN); Debabrata Swain, former PCCF and Lokayukta member of Odisha; and Adyasha Satpathy, Chief Executive of Dharitri and Orissa Post.

Krishnamurthy praised the conclave for providing a unique platform that fosters collaboration between young changemakers and environmental experts.

He emphasised that such initiatives are vital for driving collective action on climate solutions.

Kartik Shanker underscored Odisha’s ecological importance, especially its role as a key nesting site for Olive Ridley turtles.

He shared encouraging news that over 10 lakh turtles have nested in the state this year, crediting sustained conservation efforts for the positive outcome.

Debabrata Swain expressed concern over the state’s forest resources, stressing the need for stronger protection amid growing pressures from mining activities.

He cautioned that Odisha risks the extinction of its elephant population if urgent conservation measures are not undertaken.

Meet Sijariya highlighted the awareness gap between urban youth and those at the grassroots, underscoring the importance of platforms like the Youth Conclave in fostering deeper understanding and engagement on climate issues.

On the occasion, nine young voices from educational institutions across Odisha took the stage, sharing their innovative climate strategies and underscoring the importance of youth-led environmental action.

Their presentations highlighted the potential for change when young people are empowered to act.

Adyasha Satpathy spoke about the annual Youth Conclave, mentioning that Dharitri has been covering positive climate stories and the work of climate activists for many years.

Through this coverage, they connected with grassroots activists, which led to the idea of creating a platform for environmentalists and youth to come together, share experiences, and connect with each other in the fight against climate change.

Satpathy emphasised that finding a solution to the climate crisis can’t be done by a single community alone; rather, it requires collective action from all.

Chami Murmu, after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award, expressed her gratitude to Dharitri for recognising her work.

She shared that she has been working on afforestation for over 30 years. Starting at a young age, she was alone in her efforts, but she gradually gathered people to plant trees and raise awareness despite opposition and threats.

Today, her initiative, “Sahayogi Mahila Bagraisai”, has thousands of people involved.

In addition to tree plantation, they have empowered women to become independent.