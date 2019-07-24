Mumbai: Rahul Bose is one of Hindi cinema’s finest actors and likes to stay away from limelight. However, Rahul shared a video recently which landed him in the headlines.

In the video Rahul shares his pain.

After a session at the gym, Rahul ordered two bananas and when he returned back to the room he was shocked because he was handed a bill of Rs 442.5 for the fruits.

Watch the video:

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

“You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings,” he wrote.

So far more than 32 thousand people have seen this video and many comments flooded Rahul’s post too.

One user wrote, “Actually, those people will not have a system of charging two bananas, so they have charged for the whole platter.”

Another user wrote, “You should have asked them in Hindi. Then they would have charge less from you.”

Another user wrote, “I will take some time from gym and will bear the pain to step into the market and buy two bananas for 20 rupees.”

While one user wrote it was wrong of them to charge GST on fresh fruit, another one remarked it as ‘daylight robbery’.

Bose, who has starred in critically acclaimed films like ‘Mr. and Mrs. Iyer’ and ‘The Japanese Wife’, was last seen in Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vishwaroopam 2’.

PNN/Agencies