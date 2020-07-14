Mumbai: Rahul Dev is among the actors who have hit the sets soon after shooting resumed post lockdown, and he is enjoying being back at work.

“I’ve been among the first few actors to resume filming and the change has been refreshing. After three months of being under lockdown, I did miss the sets and facing the camera. It was a good feeling to be back at work,” Rahul told IANS.

Talking about shooting amid the pandemic and the precautions taken, the actor informed: “A large difference has been the use of face masks, keeping safe distancing and meticulous hygiene. Apart from that, there is insurance for actors, technicians and crew members,” replied the actor.

Dev has already wrapped up shooting a few portions of his upcoming flick Velapanthi.

“Velapanthi is a comedy in which I play a dangerous yet endearing Haryanvi don. Most of my dialogues are in colloquial Haryanvi, with some incorrect English words. The character’s name is Zoravor Singh Milk Wala, which in itself is very funny. It’s a breezy appearance and in the climax adds to the twists and turns. The part has been written with a fair amount of liberty,” informed the actor.

From playing completely negative characters to roles with a funny twist, does he enjoy the change? The actor replied: “Change is always refreshing, whether it was a couple of straight-faced comic situations in Mubarakan, where I play the patriarchal head of the family, or the series ‘Who’s Your Daddy’, where the character’s naiveness lends to the comedy.”

“I would like to explore roles that are intense and real, (I am) yet to land something like that,” he added.

Rahul’s has several big screen as well as web series projects lined up. He will be seen in the film Torbaaz alongside Sanjay Dutt, the web series Poison 2 where he plays a cop, and Nikkhil Advani’s forthcoming web series Moghuls among others.