When we think of Rahul Dravid, the first image that comes to mind is that of one of India’s greatest cricketers — a rock-solid batsman who anchored the team through some of its most unforgettable cricketing moments. However, there’s a little-known and surprising chapter in Dravid’s illustrious career, where he briefly played for Scotland.

Which year did Rahul Dravid play for Scotland?

Rahul Dravid, widely known as “The Wall,” played for the Scotland national cricket team in 2003, after the conclusion of the ICC World Cup. The World Cup that year saw Australia defeat India in the final.

Why did Rahul Dravid play for Scottish National Team?

Rahul Dravid had an outstanding performance in previous World Cups, notably being the top scorer for India in the 1999 World Cup. He scored 461 runs in 8 matches, with an average of 65.86, but missed out on the Player of the Tournament award to Lance Klusener due to the latter’s all-around performance. In the 2003 World Cup, Dravid was again a key player for India, scoring 318 runs from 11 matches at an average of 63.60. His contributions were instrumental in helping India reach the final, where they were ultimately defeated by Australia.

After the World Cup, several senior Indian players were given a break from international cricket. At that time, Scotland had been promoted to the Second Division of the National Cricket League for a trial period of three years. To strengthen their team, the Scottish Cricket Union sought the help of an experienced international cricketer. Gwynne Jones, the Chief Executive of the Scottish Cricket Union, initiated talks with John Wright, the then-coach of India, in search of an Indian superstar to help raise the team’s confidence and set high standards in the dressing room. Initially, Jones targeted the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, but Wright recommended Rahul Dravid.

Dravid agreed to the offer and signed a three-month contract worth £45,000 with the Scottish team. At the time, Dravid had just gotten married to Vijeta, and she accompanied him on the tour to Scotland.

During his brief stint, Dravid played 11 of the 12 games for Scotland in the National League. He scored an impressive 600 runs at an average of 66.66, making him the top scorer for the team. Despite his stellar individual performance, Scotland only managed to win one out of the twelve matches.

