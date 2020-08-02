New Delhi: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi demanded Sunday the release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The Congress leader said India’s democracy is being damaged when the government illegally detains political leaders.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader has been in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Mufti has been detained since Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 was revoked in August last year. The state was then bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“India’s democracy is damaged when GOI illegally detains political leaders. It’s high time Mehbooba Mufti is released,” Rahul said on Twitter.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration last week extended Mufti’s detention under PSA by another three months.

The Centre, however has released Sajad Gani Lone, another partner in the last coalition with the BJP, which was headed by Mufti. The BJP ended the coalition in June 2018 and Jammu and Kashmir has been under Central rule since.

It should be stated here that Saturday senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had questioned Mufti’s detention. “How is the 61-year-old ld former chief minister, a protected person under security guard round the clock, a threat to public safety?” Chidambaram had said on Twitter.