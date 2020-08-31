New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government and said the central government has attacked the country’s unorganized economy in the last six years attempting to turn people into slaves.

He put forth three examples to substantiate his contentions — demonetisation, flawed GST, and the COVID-induced lockdown and added that the aim of these three decisions was to ‘finish the informal sector’.

“The BJP government has attacked the unorganized economy in the last six years and the attempt is being made to make you a slave,” Gandhi said in a new video series called ‘Arthvyavastha Ki Baat’.

In the 3 minute and 38 seconds video, the unemployment rate that has been the highest in 45-years was flashed as Gandhi spoke. “Over 40 crore labourer in the informal sector are caught in extreme poverty. In the last four months, nearly two crore people have lost their jobs,” it showed.

“There are lakhs and crores of rupees in the informal sector, which they cannot touch. They want to break in and take away the money. The result will be that India will not be able to create employment because 90 per cent employment comes from the informal sector,” the 50-year-old leader said.

The day the informal sector is over, India will not be able to create employment, Gandhi said. “A conspiracy is being planned against you (people). You are being cheated in order to make you a slave. The whole country will have to fight against this.”

He further said that, in 2008, when all the countries were reeling under recession, it did not bother India when the UPA was at the Centre.

IANS