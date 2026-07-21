New Delhi: Delhi Police Tuesday forcibly removed and detained Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from the protest site outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress leaders, including the chief ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, started a sit-in protest around 3.30 pm against the police action on protesting students the day earlier.

As police swooped down on the site, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha could be seen lying on the ground and resisting as security personnel tried to pick him up. He was hurt in the process.

An aide said he suffered an injury below the eye.

There were dramatic scenes with Priyanka Gandhi hanging on the door of the police bus even after it started moving.

The Congress has been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament. They are also asking for justice to the protesting students.