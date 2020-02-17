New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed Monday that the BJP government disrespected Indian women by arguing in Supreme Court that women Army officers did not deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men.

Rahul’s on the government came after the Supreme Court directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months, terming the Centre’s argument of physiological limitations and social norms for denying them command posts ‘disturbing’.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the historic judgment of the Supreme Court has given new wings to the flight of women in the country.

“Women are capable – in the Army, in valour, in water, land and sky. This is a befitting reply to the prejudiced Modi government, which is opposed to women’s power,” the Congress general secretary said.

Rahul meanwhile in a tweet, also lauded the women for standing up and proving the government wrong.

“The government disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn’t deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men,” he said. He also attached a news report that said the apex court asked the government to grant permanent commission to women in the Army.

Earlier a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings.

It said women officers in the past have brought laurels to the country and change of mindset is required on the part of the government to put an end to gender bias in the Armed Forces.

The bench, however, clarified that deployment of women officers in combat roles is a matter of policy as held by the Delhi High Court and the competent authority has to look into it.

Slamming the Centre, the apex court said despite no stay on the 2010 Delhi High Court verdict allowing grant of permanent commission to women officers, the government showed scant regard in implementing the directive in the past one decade.

It said the engagement of women officers in the Army has been an evolutionary process and the Union of India should have acted in accordance with the Delhi High Court judgment when there was no stay on it.

“There is no reason and justification for the Union of India not to act as per the Delhi High Court verdict. On September 2, 2011, the Supreme Court has clarified this aspect and said there is no stay on the High Court verdict. Despite that, scant regard has been paid to the verdict of Delhi High Court and the order of Supreme Court as well,” the bench observed.

PTI