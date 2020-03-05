New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has assured that the government has the coronavirus crisis under control. However, Congress leader said Thursday that his assurance is like the ‘Titanic’ captain telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable.

Rahul’s remarks came after Vardhan’s said in the Parliament that the government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) in India.

“The health minister saying that the Indian government has the coronavirus crisis under control, is like the captain of the ‘Titanic’ telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable,” Rahul said in a tweet. “It’s time the government made public an action plan backed by solid resources to tackle this crisis,” he added.

See link: https://twitter.com/RahulGandhi/status/1235479539666399234

RMS Titanic was a British passenger liner that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in the early morning hours of April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

Rahul has been raising concerns over the coronavirus infection since long. In a February 12 tweet, he had said coronavirus is an extremely serious threat to ‘our people and our economy’. “My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical,” he had said.

Earlier this week, Rahul had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the detection of fresh coronavirus cases in the country. He said Modi should quit wasting India’s time ‘playing the clown’ with his social media accounts when India is facing an emergency.

The number of coronavirus cases in India is 29, including 16 Italians, the government had said Wednesday, adding all international passengers will now be screened at airports, amid growing concern over the spread of the respiratory infection.

PTI