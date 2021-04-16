New Delhi: Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Friday its strategy to tackle the surge of COVID-19. Rahul Gandhi said that the strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic consisted of imposing a ‘Tughlaqi lockdown, ringing bells and singing praises to the Lord’.

The Congress-led Opposition has been criticising the government over its handling of the pandemic and the vaccination drive. However, the Centre has maintained that its timely steps have been instrumental in fighting COVID-19.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul said, “The Central government’s COVID-19 strategy – Stage 1- Impose a Tughlaqi lockdown, Stage 2- Ring bells, Stage 3- Sing praises to the Lord.”

The Congress in the past also has compared some of the government’s decisions to those taken by Delhi Sultanate ruler Muhammad bin Tughlaq. The party alleged that the decisions were arbitrary and not well thought out.

The Congress has also taken swipes at the government over its ‘taali-thaali’ call last year. In the programme people across India clapped, rang bells, blew conch shells and beat metal plates in solidarity with health workers fighting the novel coronavirus.

Rahul’s attack on the government came amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases in India. The country reported 2,17,353 new infections taking India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases Friday to 1,42,91,917.