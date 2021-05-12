New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi Wednesday slammed the government over its mega push for positivity to fend off criticism nationally and internationally as “burying one’s head in the sand” and a betrayal of citizens.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, “The false assurance of ‘positive thinking is a joke on those families and health workers who have lost their loved ones and are suffering a crisis of oxygen, hospitals and medicines. Burying one’s head in the sand is not positive – it is a betrayal of our citizens.”

He also attached a news report in Hindi with the tweet.

On the same day, poll strategist Prashant Kishor also slammed the government, describing as “disgusting attempts to push “propaganda” in the name of spreading positivity.

“In the face of a grieving nation and tragedies unfolding all around us, the continued attempt to push falsehood and propaganda in the name of spreading positivity is disgusting! For being positive we don’t have to become blind propagandist of the government,” Kishor said in a tweet.

The remarks came amid reports of a new strategy of the government, the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to fight massive national and international criticism of the Narendra Modi government’s handling of the Covid second wave.

On Wednesday, India recorded 4,205 deaths, the highest so far in a day with 3.48 lakh cases of Covid-19.