Kandhamal: Raikia inspector-in-charge (IIC) Alekh Garadia and his driver sustained grievous injuries after the van in which they were chasing miscreants fell into a 10 feet deep gorge near Mandakia bridge Monday in this district. Garadia was in pursuit of marijuana sellers who were fleeing the area.

According to sources, acting on a tip off that ganja smugglers were travelling in a car with a huge consignment, Garadia gave chase in the police van driven by Aryadeva Pradhan. It was near Mandakia bridge, when the police vehicle was about to overtake the car with the smugglers, the accident occurred. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the gorge.

Local people immediately rescued them and took the two to Raikia government hospital. Later they were shifted to a Bhubaneswar-based hospital for better treatment.

The miscreants meanwhile ditched their car with the ganja sacks a few kilometres from the accident spot. Police have seized the car and are trying to nab the culprits.

