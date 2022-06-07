Soro: Normal life was affected Monday after members of Soro Nagarika Manch, a local outfit, staged a ‘rail roko’ at the railway station here in Balasore district demanding restoration of scheduled halts of two express trains. The agitators squatted on the tracks that hindered the movement of trains.

The protesters including women started the agitation on railway tracks at 7:30am Monday and demanded restoration of the halt of Sri Jagannath Express and Utkal Express at the station. They also held their protests on platforms.

On the other hand, many other trains had to make a detour due to the agitation. “Our agitation will continue for an indefinite period, until our demands are met,” the agitators said. The two express trains used to halt at Soro station before the Covid19 pandemic.

However, the stoppage of the trains was suspended during the lockdown. The agitators said that the locals, who depend on the railway station, are now facing inconvenience due to the suspension of the halt.

Officials of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been deployed at the railway station to tackle any kind of untoward situation. The agitation was called off after the officials assured to hold a meeting in this regard June 8.