Bhubaneswar: Railway Childline officials rescued a 16-year-old minor boy who had been kept in chains from Bhubaneswar railway station Friday.

The teenager from Chhatrapur area of Ganjam district, a student of class 10 in a local high school at Chhatrapur, had been chained by his family members, said an official.

According to the minor, he had been confined to a room since last two months and was chained by his brother and father since he used to neglect his studies and go out with friends.

He was produced before Child Welfare Committee Bhubaneswar and was later handed over to Childline authorities.