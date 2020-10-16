Berhampur: The proposed establishment of a separate railway division in Silk City is lying in cold storage due to alleged apathy by the Centre and the state government, a report said.

Also, the construction of a rail route to Sambalpur from the city is also hanging fire for the above reason. As a result, the dream of residents in having a separate railway division in Berhampur and a rail route to Sambalpur lies unfulfilled.

Reports said both the Centre and the state government are implementing various plans for the benefit of people. However, many of the plans are never implemented or abandoned in the middle due to lack of willpower on part of both the governments.

Similar is the case of Berhampur where establishment of a railway division and a rail route to Sambalpur is hanging fire for long despite the city fulfilling necessary criteria for the projects. The government is showing no willpower for establishment of a railway division in the city and is backtracking on the issue, various outfits have alleged.

Sources said Berhampur is the second largest town in the state but has remained neglected on various fronts due to government apathy. The railway station in the city witnesses heavy traffic as people from Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal as well as from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh depend on the station to travel to their destinations.

The revenue collection from Berhampur railway station is highest in comparison to all other railway stations under the jurisdiction of east coast railway zone.

However, the dilly-dallying attitude of the government in establishment of the railway division and rail route has raised questions among people.

The state government has forwarded a proposal to the Union Railway Ministry for establishment of two railway divisions at Rayagada and Jajpur. However, Berhampur is better suited for a railway division in comparison to Rayagada, Abani Kumar Gaya, convener of Manav Adhikar Surakshya Manch (MASM), a human rights outfit, said.

He said Berhampur is better placed socially, geographically, financially, transport and healthcare facilities as well as in trade and commerce for establishment of railway division.

He said the step-motherly attitude of both the Centre and the state government is responsible for the delay. He alleged that parties ruling at both the Centre and state have betrayed the trust of the residents by not implementing these projects. He said, a case has been filed in the high court and if the projects are not implemented soon then a joint agitation and rail roko will be launched.

He said the plan for construction of Berhampur-Sambalpur rail route is also lying in cold storage despite sanction of funds. The Centre approved the project having a plan outlay of Rs 2957 crore and conducted a survey in 2004. However, since then the project has failed to move ahead and is stuck in red-tapism.

Recently, the Centre has given its approval to Berhampur-Talcher rail route project. The route to be constructed under a public-private partnership mode will pass through five tunnels, 40 long bridge, 154 small bridges and 20 stations like Jagannathpur, Kukudakhandi, Hinjilicut, Aska, Khandrabali, Basudevpur, Bhanjanagar, Mujagad, Phulbani, Lakrapaju, Sunamundi, Mundapada, Boudh, Kadaligarh, Redhakhole and finally Talcher.

However, the project is stuck in red-tapism, Gaya alleged. He said travelling of the residents between Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts would be easier and reduce time if these rail routes are constructed.

PNN