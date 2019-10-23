Baripada: Good news for residents of Baripada. They have long been suffering from routine traffic jams. The Union railway ministry has given go ahead to three flyovers at three strategic points of the town – at Baghada Road, Station Bazar and Tulasi Choura.

Due to narrow streets, road-side encroachments and a rise in the number of vehicles, the above-said places with level crossing have been witnessing severe traffic snarls for hours every day.

It may be noted here that railway service was launched in district in 1905m but the railway sector has not achieved remarkable progress.

In different times in the past, Rajya Sabha MP from Mayurbhanj Sarojini Hembran has been taking up raising the issue with the Union railway ministry.

Hembram had met Union Railway Minister March 30, 2017 and had submitted 11 proposals to bring a turnaround in the railway sector in the district.

The three flyovers were among the proposals.

After initial clearance of the proposals, a technical team from the railway with the help of PWD officials has conducted soil testing at the three places.

After three flyovers are completed, the town will be relieved of severe traffic snarls and accidents, locals hoped.

Hembram has thanked Union Railway Minister Piyush Goel for facilitating the projects to happen

“First railway service of the state was started in Baripada, but this service was given a short shrift over years. However, the railway ministry has considered her demands for action,” she said.