Bhubaneswar: The Railways will run special trains to Ajmer from Puri for the ‘Urs’ festival later this month.

The decision has been taken after reviewing the long waiting list in regular trains, an official said.

The Puri-Ajmer Special will depart at 9:00am February 26 and arrive at 4:00am February 28.

In its return leg, the train will depart at 8.05pm March 2 and arrive in Puri at 4.14pm March 4, he said.

The annual ‘Urs’ festival in Ajmer commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

It is held over six days and features night-long qawwali and various religious ceremonies. Thousands of pilgrims visit Ajmer Sharif from all over India and abroad during the festival.

(PTI)