Puri: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Monday reviewed Indian Railways’ preparations for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra in the holy coastal town of Puri to ensure safe, seamless and comfortable travel for the lakhs of devotees expected during the festival.

During the review, railway minister took stock of arrangements for crowd management, passenger movement, and operational preparedness. Senior railway officials and the local administration briefed him on the integrated arrangements and the detailed operational plan put in place for the smooth conduct of the annual festival.

Officials informed the meeting that Indian Railways is planning to operate more than 300 special trains for the Rath Yatra, which is expected to witness lakhs of devotees.

Holding areas with a capacity to accommodate more than 30,000 devotees have also been planned in Puri. Additional passenger amenities, including food arrangements and extra ticket counters, are also being put in place.

Vaishnaw also inspected passenger facilities and other amenities at the railway station. He reviewed measures aimed at improving passenger convenience, strengthening safety arrangements and ensuring efficient railway operations during the Rath Yatra.

The review was conducted in coordination with Odisha Government as part of efforts to ensure seamless railway operations, effective crowd management and a safe and comfortable travel experience for devotees during the annual festival.

On the other hand, Majhi Monday chaired a high-level special review meeting for the upcoming Rath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin July 16.

During the meeting, Majhi stressed the importance of maintaining effective coordination among officials and staff to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

Chief Minister expressed hope that every official would discharge his or her duties with sincerity, considering the responsibility as a sacred service carried out under the command of Lord Jagannath.

He also underscored that extensive police deployment has been made for security and crowd management during the Rath Yatra festival.