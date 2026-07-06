Sambalpur: Hirakud Dam authorities will release season’s first floodwater into Mahanadi River at 11 am July 9 as the reservoir’s water level continues to rise following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas.

The Additional Chief Engineer of the Hirakud Dam Circle in Burla said the decision was taken to ensure efficient reservoir management amid increasing inflows.

Authorities have alerted district administrations and residents in downstream areas, including Sambalpur, to remain vigilant as river’s water level is expected to rise after the discharge begins.

Officials have advised people, particularly students and residents, to avoid entering Mahanadi River as a safety precaution during the release of floodwater.

As of 3 p.m., the reservoir’s water level stood at 603.89 feet. The dam was receiving an average inflow of 93,320 cubic feet per second (cusecs), while 23,309 cusecs were being discharged through canals, power channel and industrial outlets.