Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Thursay issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for 10 districts of the state valid till 8:30am of June 24.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said, “Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at many places over the 10 districts of Coastal Odisha.”

IMD has issued Yellow Warnings to 10 districts till 8:30am of June 24. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow Warning (to be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts including Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Rayagada.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati Thursday, the centre said.

