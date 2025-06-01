Ahmedabad: The start of the Indian Premier League’s Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings Sunday was delayed due to passing showers.

While there is no imminent threat of rain, passing showers may impact the proceedings of the virtual semifinal.

The winner of this contest will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final here Tuesday.

Earlier, Punjab Kings won the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat with their bowling lineup getting a much-needed boost in the form of Yuzvendra Chahal’s return. MI handed a debut to England’s left-arm pacer Reece Topley.

In case of a total washout, tournament rules state that the team with the higher league-stage finish advances. This benefits Punjab Kings, who topped the table and retain an edge despite losing Qualifier 1 to RCB.

Mumbai Indians, who finished fourth, must win to reach the final. A no-result would end their campaign.

Who will face RCB in IPL 2025 final if rain halts Qualifier 2?

PNN & Agencies