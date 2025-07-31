London: The start of the second session on the opening day of the fifth Test between India and England has been delayed due to rain at The Oval Thursday.

The umpires will make an inspection of the ground at 7pm IST.

Early lunch was called due to rain as England made two vital breakthroughs and reduced India to 72 for 2 in the opening session.

With Ollie Pope captaining England in the match, the home team struck early, dismissing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 2, who was trapped LBW in front of the wicket by pacer Gus Atkinson.

Pace bowler Chris Woakes then reduced India to 38 for 2 by cleaning up KL Rahul’s (14 off 40 balls) stumps.

Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill steadied the innings on an overcast day by scoring an unbeaten 25 and 15 respectively.

They stitched an unbroken 34-run stand for the third wicket before heavy rain, which came a few minutes before lunch, sent the players scurrying back to the dressing room.

PTI