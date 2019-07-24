Rourkela: Forest Department officials have launched a project in the Steel City by preserving rain water to offset scarcity in summer.

According to official sources, a watershed project in Durgapur hill near Sector-6 has been taken up at a cost of Rs 4 crore to address water scarcity which has been a perennial problem for nearly four lakh residents of the city.

Around one lakh saplings will be planted in the hilly area under the project to conserve rain water. Besides, staggered trenches, small pits, check dams and stone bunds have been made for the purpose.

“The hill has become almost treeless. We will plant trees and carry out other water conservation initiatives which will help increase the ground water level. Thus, we expect that the tube wells and dug wells won’t go dry during summer season,” said Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Rourkela, Dilip Kumar Sahu.

PNN