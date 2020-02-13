Ghantapada: The low-pressure triggered rainfall over last few days spelt doom for honeybees at Kantamal near here in Boudh district, a report said.

The matter came to the fore after lakhs of bees in a large beehive near the block office destroyed in the rainfall.

The beehive was on a tree for a long time and there was never any report of the insects attacking humans. The beehives hanging from the tree used to attract people passing by the road.

People expressed grief on the destruction of the beehive while environmentalists claimed that as pollinators, bees play a part in every aspect of the ecosystem.

Environmentalists said that the death of bees might affect the ecosystem of the area. They said bees support the growth of trees, flowers, and other plants that serve as food and shelter for creatures. Bees also contribute to our complex and interconnected ecosystems that allow a diverse number of species to co-exist, they added.