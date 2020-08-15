Dhamnagar: Even as low pressure-induced incessant rain continues to lash Bhadrak district for over a week, rain water has battered Dhamnagar block and ingressed the notified area council (NAC) office Saturday.

A bridge on Ja rivulet which connects Dhamnagar block office has completely submerged in rain water. It is said that, improper town planning and drainage system has resulted in such a precarious situation. Concrete roads constructed nearby the NAC office hinder drainage of rain water, some local residents alleged.

On the other hand, bridge on the rivulet was constructed about 40 years back, which is at a low height. Local residents have demanded a new bridge in its place, as the old one has already run down else threatened of protests.

PNN