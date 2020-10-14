Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of Odisha. This warning will remain valid till 8.30am of October 15. In its afternoon bulletin, the IMD also said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at some places in various districts of Odisha.

People in the districts where yellow warnings have been issued have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Jajpur. Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Balasore,Bhadrak,Cuttack,Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur,Kendrapara, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Deogarh.

The highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Balasore district of Odisha, the IMD said.

PNN