Puri: Braving the rainy weather, 24 heritage enthusiasts from different parts of the state participated in the 12th Puri Heritage Walks (PHW) Sunday. They had come from far-off regions such as Rourkela, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, and Konark. In the first phase of the heritage journey, participants visited the Mangu Mutt, located in front of Srimandir. This was followed by a heritage discussion held on the premises of Radhaballav Matha, where Dr Surendra Kumar Mishra shed light on the culture of the mutts (monastic institutions) of Srikshetra (Puri) and the historical significance of the cluster of mutts surrounding the shrine. He also shared information about the various mutts, their connections with the temple, and the rights they hold for different temple services.

During a special ‘Ratha’ observation session, Balakrishna Maharana, chief Maharana servitor of Lord Balabhadra’s chariot, explained various aspects of chariot-making. He discussed the differences in the wheel diameters of the three chariots, the rules for accurate construction, the reasons why the chariots take turns while moving, and the method for executing the southern turn. Participants later visited the Sanachhata Mutt and Uttaraparshwa Mutt, where the Mathadheesha Shri Narayan Ramanuja Das elaborated on the authorised services performed by the mutt and informed that the mutt has five traditional stoves (Chuli) and two Sara Gharas inside the temple’s main kitchen. In the final leg, the group had ‘darshan’ of Lord Shri Raghunath, the presiding deity of the mutt, marking the conclusion of the day’s heritage walk.

Historian and researcher Debi Prasanna Nanda was the guide for the event. Heritage activist Sanjay Kumar Baral urged young heritage lovers to become more active and organised.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Kumar Aurojyoti. Heritage coordinator Biswaranjan Dehury, documentary filmmaker Bisweswar Dash, heritage promoter Ashoka Nayak, Priyankar Maharana, Siddharth Mahapatra, Subrat Bal, Jyotsna Mohapatra, Suprabha Sahu, and Satyaprakash Nayak were among others participated in the event.