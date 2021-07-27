Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra –- prime accused in the sensational porn films racket case –- has been remanded to judicial custody for two weeks till August 10, his lawyer Abad Ponda said here Tuesday.

Kundra, who is married to actress Shilpa Shetty, was produced before a Mumbai court which declined the prosecution plea for extending his police custody by another seven days.

Ponda said that Kundra’s bail application will be taken up for hearing on Wednesday before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court.

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police last Monday in the sensational case of producing and distributing pornographic content.

He is charged for offences under various provisions of Indian Penal Code, IT Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Soon after arrest, he was remanded to police custody till July 23 which was extended till July 27, and now he has been sent to judicial custody till August 10.