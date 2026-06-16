Bhubaneswar: The beloved three-day Raja festival was celebrated with enthusiasm at the OrissaPOST and Dharitri office in Bhubaneswar, where employees participated in a range of traditional and recreational activities.

The event began with staff members relishing a variety of traditional Odia delicacies, including different kinds of pitha, paan and gupchup, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere.

Employees also participated in several fun-filled activities and games, such as tug-of-war, puchi, and musical chairs. The women’s team added to the excitement with an energetic game of kabaddi that drew enthusiastic cheers from colleagues.

The celebrations were held in the presence of OrissaPOST and Dharitri Editor Tathagata Satpathy and Chief Executive Officer Adyasha Satpathy.

The event provided an opportunity for employees to bond and celebrate Odisha’s rich cultural traditions. The festivities concluded with music and dance performances as staff members came together in a spirit of joy and camaraderie.

The Raja celebration reflected the values of togetherness, teamwork and cultural pride, making it a memorable occasion for all present.