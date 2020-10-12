New Delhi: After Pakistan, China too is creating a dispute at the border with India as if it was part of a ‘mission’. This statement was made Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It was a direct criticism of the two countries together for creating tensions along India’s northern and western frontiers spanning around 7,000 kms. The defence minister made the comments after inaugurating 44 bridges at an online event. He also said that the situation along borders with both the countries remains tense.

The Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a bitter border row for over five months in eastern Ladakh. The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan has also been volatile. This is because Pakistani forces are relentlessly trying to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

“You are well aware of the conditions created along our northern and eastern borders. First it was Pakistan, and now also by China, as if a border dispute is being created under a mission. We have a border of about 7,000km with these countries where the tension continues,” Singh said.

The defence minister was speaking after inaugurating the bridges built in strategically key areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

A majority of these bridges are expected to significantly improve movement of troops in areas along the border with China in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors, officials said.

Both India and China have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the border standoff. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to defuse the situation.

The defence minister also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. This 450 metre-long tunnel would ensure all-weather connectivity across Nechiphu pass.

The bridges inaugurated by Singh included 10 in Jammu and Kashmir, eight in Ladakh, two in Himachal Pradesh, eight each in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh and four each in Punjab and Sikkim.

In his address, Singh complimented the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for their achievements in improving infrastructure in border areas. He said that dedication of 44 bridges in one go in itself was a record. He said the annual budget of BRO that varied from Rs 3,300 crore to Rs 4,600 crore in years between 2008 and 2016, saw a substantial rise and is pegged at over Rs 11,000 crore in 2020-21.

“There was no reduction of this budget despite COVID-19,” he said.