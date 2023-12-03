Jaipur: The BJP was ahead in 17 seats while the Congress was leading in 13, according to early Election Commission (EC) trends for the assembly polls in Rajasthan Sunday.

The BSP and RLD were ahead in one seat each, according to the EC.

As the trends poured in, BJP candidate from Kota north Prahlad Gunjal said that the BJP is going to form the government.

“Rajasthan has given the mandate and the picture will become clear in sometime,” he said.

When asked who will be the CM, he said, “This will be decided by the party high command. We have big leaders like Vasundhara Raje and we need not bring from outside.”

Gunjal is contesting against parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal.

Counting of votes polled in the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan got underway at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

Postal ballots are being counted first which will be followed by the counting of votes polled through Electronic Voting Machines.

A total of 36 counting centres have been set up 199 of the state’s 200 assembly constituencies which went to poll. Election to the Sriganganagar’s Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

As many as 1,862 candidates are in the fray for 199 seats.

While 30 election districts have one counting centre, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur have two centres each. “All District Election Officers, Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to strictly follow the security protocol at the counting centre,” CEO Gupta said.

He said that three-tier security arrangements have been ensured at the counting venue and only those with authorised passes would be able to enter.

“Separate counting halls have been made for each assembly seat at the counting centre, where as per the instructions of the Commission, tables have been arranged for counting of postal ballots and EVMs,” he said.

Incumbent Congress and its rival Congress conducted intense poll campaign and are both hopeful of forming a government.

While most of pollsters predicted an edge for the BJP, three exit polls in their upper limit forecast a Congress win in the desert state.

