Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday announced free vaccination for people above 18 years of age in the state for the next vaccination round which starts from May 1.

“Rajasthan govt has decided to vaccinate its young population of over 18 year free of cost. The state will bear the expense of Rs 3000 crore on this drive,” he said in a tweet.

Gehlot also said that it would have been better had the Central government borne the expense of vaccination of 18 years plus group the way it was doing for those over 45. The state’s budget would not have been disturbed, he added.

The state government, like other opposition ruled states, was also in a face-off with Centre over the vaccine pricing issue, asking it to bear the expenses of the drive.