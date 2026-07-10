Bhubaneswar: The proposed off-schedule Rath Yatra in Rajasthan’s Sikar has been cancelled following intervention by the district administration.

Sikar District Magistrate directed that the procession should not be held. A day earlier, Puri Collector had written to the Sikar administration, urging it to ensure that the Rath Yatra is observed only in accordance with the prescribed tithi (auspicious date) and Sanatan Dharma traditions.

According to reports, a separate communication was also sent to the Chief Secretary of the Rajasthan government, informing the state administration about the issue and seeking appropriate intervention.

The Rath Yatra was scheduled to be held in Sikar July 10. Following the Collector’s communication, the Sikar Tehsildar requested Khatu Shyam Mandal and Biswa Sanatan Dharma Seva Sansthan not to organise the procession.

The Puri administration appealed to the Sikar district authorities to ensure that any Rath Yatra in the district is organised only on the same date as the annual festival at Shreekhetra Puri.